ASHEVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) - The Asheville Police Department said a man with outstanding warrants stemming from recent business breaking and entering incidents was located and arrested early Tuesday morning.
According to police, while conducting business checks in Asheland Avenue, officers located 26-year-old Daquian Jones, who was charged with several counts of breaking and entering and damage to poperty.
Police said Jones is suspected to connected to business breaking and entering incidents on Hendersonville Road and Walden Ridge Drive.
To report suspicious activity, please contact the Asheville Police Department at (828) 252-1110.
