ASHEVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) - Officers with the Asheville Police Department said a man has received multiple charges after a gun and drugs were seized.
According to the police department, at approximately 7:13 p.m. on June 8, officers responded to community complaints of drug activity in the area Deaverwiew Road.
While taking the suspect, Terrez Khalyl Hall, into custody, officers located a Glock 45.9 handgun, 11.75 grams of suspected Fentanyl, and $353 dollars.
Police said Hall was charged with the following:
- Firearm by a felon
- Trafficking a schedule I controlled substance
- Possession with intent to manufacture/sell/distribute a schedule I controlled substance
- 2nd-degree trespassing
- Possession of drug paraphernalia
