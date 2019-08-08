ASHEVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) - Asheville police are investigating a shooting that sent a man to the hospital late Wednesday night.
APD says officers were sent to the Hot Spot gas station on New Leicester Highway around 11:50 p.m. They found the man with a gunshot wound in the lower part of his leg, and he was taken to a local hospital for treatment via private vehicle. The victim's wounds are non-life threatening.
As of writing, APD says they have no suspects to name and are working to get video from Hot Spot. They also do not have a motive yet.
The scene has since cleared.
We're told to expect more details after officers interview the victim at the hospital.
Stay tuned for updates on this breaking news story from FOX Carolina.
