ASHEVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) - Wednesday, the Asheville Police department said they conducted an investigation that led officers to seize a large quantity of narcotics, firearms, and drug paraphernalia on Cordova Street.
Below is a list of items police said they seized:
- 510 grams of methamphetamine
- .25 caliber handgun
- Taurus 9mm
- SCCY 9 mm
- .308 rifle
- $3,003 US Currency
With the help of the Buncombe County Sheriff's Office, Asheville police said they were able to charge and arrest 6 individuals.
Below are their mug shots.
A seventh individual, Aaron Israel Meadows, has also been charged in relation to the incident, and police said he is still wanted.
If anyone has any information on the whereabouts of Aaron Meadows, police asks them to contact the Asheville Police department at (828) 252 -1110.
