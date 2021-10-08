ASHEVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) - The Asheville Police Department is mourning the loss of former officer Lieutenant Sean Pound who passed Thursday morning from cancer.
Lt. Pound, 55, served Asheville PD for 23 years and before that served 8 and a half years at the West Palm Beach Sheriff's Office, according to police. He had been battling cancer for several years.
The department said Lt. Pound is survived by his wife and two children.
"The entire Asheville Police Department extends our deepest sympathy and commitment to support to the Pound family during this difficult time," said the department in a Facebook post.
MORE NEWS: District: Extra police presence at high school after student brought gun on campus
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.