ASHEVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) - The Asheville Police Department is mourning the loss of a K9 officer who sadly passed away on Monday. He was eight years old.
K9 Boss came down with a sudden illness, and despite hospitalization and surgery, he passed away peacefully, according police.
APD said Boss was an active duty K9 with the Asheville Police Department since 2014. K9 Boss and Senior Police Officer Michael Sorenson have been partners since 2019.
