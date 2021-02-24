ASHEVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) - The Asheville Police Department is asking the community to help find a missing teen.
Police say 17-year-old Jakez Johnson was last seen on Feb. 29 on Ravenscroft Drive.
Johnson is described by police as 6'0", weighing approximately 160 pounds with black, curly hair, a goatee, and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a large black jacket.
Anyone with information on Jakez's location to contact the Asheville Police Department at (828) 252-1110.
