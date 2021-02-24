ASHEVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) - Officers with Asheville PD are asking the community to help locate a suspect with three open warrants for breaking and entering.
Officers say 36-year-old Paul John Lockhart broke into a business on 19 Eagle Street and stole a large number of electronics and stereo equipment. He is believed to be staying on Tunnel Road.
Lockhart is described as 5'9" and weighing approximately 150 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.
Lockhart is charged with breaking and entering, larceny after breaking and entering, and conspiracy to commit a felony.
Anyone with information on Lockhart's location to contact the Asheville Police Department at (828) 252-1110.
