ASHEVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) - The Asheville Police Department needs the public's help identifying a suspect who broke into a guitar business early Tuesday morning and stole instruments.
Deputies said they went to the Guitar Center on Tunnel Road and to find the the doors forced open by a pry bar or another tool.
Surveillance footage caught a male wearing black clothing breaking and entering into the store, according to the department. He then made several trips as he stole a total of four guitars and one keyboard.
We're told the stolen instruments are worth more than $8,000.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Asheville Police Department at 828-252-1110.
