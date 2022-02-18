ASHEVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) - Asheville Police said they need help finding a missing woman who has not been heard from for over a week.
40-year-old Elizabeth Drisko of Lee Garden Lane in Asheville has not been heard from since Feb. 9, according to the department.
Drisko is described as five foot seven and weighing around 170 pounds.
We're told she is on medication and her family is concerned for her well-being.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Asheville Police Department at 828-252-1110.
