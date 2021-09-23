ASHEVILLE, NC (FOX CAROLINA) - Officers charged a suspect on Friday in connection to robbery at First Citizen's Bank along 108 Patton Avenue in Asheville, according to the Asheville Police Department.
Officer said the suspect, 43-year-old Jason Adam Granberry, walked into the bank at 3:31 p.m. on Thursday, demanded money from the teller and threatened them with a weapon.
Police said he left before officers arrived with an undisclosed amount of money.
Granberry was charged with common law robbery and is in jail on a $20,000 bond.
Yesterday, officer released photos of the suspect and asked for the public's help identifying him.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact detectives by texting TIP2APD to 847411 or use the TIP2APD smartphone app.
Information can also be shared by calling 828-252-1110.
