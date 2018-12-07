Police sirens generic
ASHEVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) - An Asheville police officer is in the hospital with serious injuries after a search ended in a collision Friday evening.

APD says officers were trying to locate a suspect from a traffic stop near South French Broad Avenue earlier. That came to an end, however, when officers say the suspect crashed into a police vehicle.

The officer was taken to Mission Hospital with what APD describes on their official Twitter account as serious injuries. The department was not able to offer any additional information as of writing.

