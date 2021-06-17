ASHEVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina)- The Asheville Police Department says they are searching for 14-year-old Joseph Rose, a missing juvenile.
Officers say that Joseph was last seen this morning around Louisiana Avenue in West Asheville. He frequents the area around Haywood Road and downtown Asheville, according to officers.
Officers describe Joseph as 5'2" and 140 pounds. He also has brown hair and hazel eyes, according to officers.
Anyone with information on Joseph can report it anonymously by texting TIP2APD to 847411, or use the TIP2APD smartphone app. Information can also be shared by calling 828-252-1110
More news: SCDOR: Woman arrested after failing to report almost $700,000 in wages
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.