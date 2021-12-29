ASHEVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina)- The Asheville Police Department said a man was recently charged for a stabbing incident that occurred along Woodard Avene in March 2020.
Offices said 32-year-old William Spencer Lovegrove Jr. of Ridgecrest was taken into custody at around 6:30 p.m. on December 28.
According to officers, detectives executed an arrest warrant for Spencer in July following an investigation into the stabbing. They added that he also had other warrants for unrelated charges.
In total, Lovegrove was charged with the following, according to officers.
- 1st Degree Kidnapping
- Assault with a Deadly Weapon with the Intent to Kill Inflicting Serious Injury
- Breaking and Entering with the Intent to Terrorize
- Resist / Delay / Obstruct
- Habitual Felon
- Pretrial Release Violations (two counts)
He was booked into the Buncombe County Detention Center on a $172,500 bond.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.