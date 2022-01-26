ASHEVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina)- The Asheville Police Department said officers are investigating three breaking and entering cases that may be connected to one suspect.
Officers said all three incidents occurred at around 4:00 a.m. on Sunday.
According to officers, the first incident happened at the Early Girl Eatery on Hendersonville Road. When officers arrived, they found that someone had broken in and stolen $400 from the cash register.
Officers later responded to Black Bear Café on Sweeten Creek Road, where they found that a suspect had broken the front glass doors to get inside. The suspect took the cash drawer from the register, but there was no money inside. Officer said he also tried to get into a safe but was unsuccessful.
The final incident took place at Mr. Sushi on Hendersonville Road. Officers arrived at the scene to find that the handle of the back door had been broken off.
Officers said the suspect's used force to break into all three businesses. They added that surveillance footage also suggests that it may be the same suspect. He was described as a male wearing dark pants or blue jeans and a green or tan hooded jacket.
Anyone with information regarding these cases is asked to contact officers at (828) 252-1110. You can also send
an anonymous tip using the TIP2APD smartphone application or texting TIP2APD to 847411.
