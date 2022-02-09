ASHEVILLE, NC (FOX CAROLINA) - Police are investigating after a 91-year-old woman was carjacked on Tuesday.
Police say they responded to the Beverly Hills community at around 2 p.m. to investigate the robbery.
The woman told police she was in her vehicle driving towards her mailbox when a man stopped and asked her to take him to a certain location.
She then told police the man began assaulting her. She began kicking and screaming, but the man was able to gain control and remove her from her vehicle and drove away.
Officers issued a BOLO (be on the lookout) for the vehicle. Police found the stolen vehicle a few hours later in West Asheville at Carrier Park. An officer says he saw a man wearing a white hoodie flee the scene. The suspect also removed the license plate from the vehicle before he fled.
They say the woman is doing fine. She has a minor injury to her hand, and they were able to return her vehicle to her.
The suspect is described as a man in his early 20s, six-feet-tall with a slim build, wearing a white hoodie jacket.
If anyone has information about this case, contact police at 828-252-1110 or send a tip using the TIP2APD app or text TIP2APD to 847411.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.