A photo from a possible gunfight in Asheville (Asheville Police Department)
Granada Street Shooting (4)
A photo from a possible gunfight in Asheville (Asheville Police Department)
Granada Street Shooting (2)
A photo from a possible gunfight in Asheville (Asheville Police Department)
Granada Street Shooting (1)
A photo from a possible gunfight in Asheville (Asheville Police Department)
Officer said they responded to the area at 12:04 a.m. after residents reported that they heard gunshots. When they arrived at the scene, officers located three shell casings in the area.
Evidence and video surveillance led officers to believe that two people fired their weapons at each other during the incident. According to officers, it appeared that one person may have suffered a gunshot wound during the fight. A vehicle was also damaged, according to officers.
Officers said they need help with their investigation. Anyone with information can share it anonymously by texting TIP2APD to 847411 or using the TIP2APD smartphone app. You can also share information by calling 828-252-1110.
Copyright 2021 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.