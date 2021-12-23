ASHEVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina)- The Asheville Police Department announced that two people died this week at the Ramada Inn homeless shelter.
Officers said no foul play is suspected right now, but they are still investigating.
According to officers, they are working with the Medical Examiner to learn more about their deaths.
