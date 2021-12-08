ASHEVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina)- The Asheville Police Department is searching for 34-year-old Stephen Bradley Loflin, Jr., a missing man from Asheville.
Officers said Loflin's mother reported him missing after not hearing from him for around three months. According to officers, he often visits downtown Asheville and East Buncombe County.
Deputies described Loflin as a medium-built man who weighed around 170 pounds.
Anyone with information regarding Loflin is asked to contact the Asheville Asheville Police Department by texting TIP2APD to 847411 or using the TIP2APD smartphone app. People can also share information by calling 828-252-1110
