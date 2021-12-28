ASHEVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina)- The Asheville Police Department said they're investigating after residents reported gunshots in two separate parts of the city on Sunday morning.
Officers said they responded to Merrimon Avenue at around 2:13 a.m. on December 26 after residents reported hearing gunshots. According to officers, they walked through the parking lot and investigated. They were unable to collect any shell casings but did hear the sound of a gunshot that sounded like it was in a nearby area.
Officers later responded to Atkinson Street at 2:55 a.m. after a gun was reportedly shot in the area. During their investigation, officers said they recovered ten shell casings.
According to officers, no injuries or property damage were reported following the incidents.
Detectives are trying to get a suspect and vehicle description for both incidents. Anyone with information can share it anonymously by texting TIP2APD to 847411 or by using the TIP2APD app. People can also share information by calling 828-252-1110.
