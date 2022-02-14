ASHEVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina)- The Asheville Police Department said officers are trying to identify a suspect who allegedly robbed a local Dollar General at gunpoint on Sunday night.
Officers said they responded to the 800 block of Fairview Road at around 8:23 p.m. on February 13. Witnesses told officers that the suspect had entered the store at around 8:12 p.m. According to witnesses, the suspect had pulled out a handgun and demanded money from the clerk before leaving the store on foot. Luckily, no one was injured during the incident.
Officers described the suspect as a thin white man with long brown hair who is around 5 feet 8 inches tall. He was wearing a black jacket, dark-colored pants, a dark beanie, black gloves and a mask.
Anyone with information regarding this suspect is asked to contact officers at (828) 252-1110. You can also send an anonymous tip by either using the TIP2APD app or texting TIP2APD to 847411.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.