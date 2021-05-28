ASHEVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) - Officers with the Asheville Police Department said they are seeking information on an early morning shooting that left one injured and left bullet holes in two occupied apartments.
According to the police department, at approximately 4:50 a.m. on Friday, a shooting on Atkinson Street left one man with non-life-threatening injuries. Bullet holes were located in two apartments where multiple people were asleep in side. A vehicle had also been hit with gunfire. A total of 24 shell casings were located outside of the apartment.
Detectives said they are investigating into this shooting but need the public's help. Anyone with information is asked to call 828-252-1110.
