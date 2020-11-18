ASHEVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) - On Wednesday, the Asheville Police Department requested assistance to locate a missing person last seen on Oct. 30.
According to police, 33-year-old Mitchell Rhea Deyoung was last seen in the area of the Pigsah View Apartments.
Police decribed Deyoung as 5'11", and weighing approximately 140 pounds with brown hair and green eyes. Deyoung is said to gave a tattoo of the head and neck of a skeleton on his left wrist.
If anyone has any information on the whereabouts of Mitchell Rhea Deyoung they are encouraged to contact the Asheville Police Department at (828) 252-1110.
More news: Official: Deputies investigating after dozen illegal gambling machines found in Anderson Co. fire
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.