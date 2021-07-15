ASHEVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) - Officers with the Asheville Police Department said a man has been charged after an argument escalated to a gun being pulled out.
According to the police department, on Wednesday, an argument between two men on Tunnel Road led to one of them pulling out a gun but the gun was not fired and no one was injured.
Police said the man that pulled out the gun, Noah Alexander Zolnoski, is currently in jail on a $50,000 dollar bond. He has been charged with Possession of a firearm by a felon, Carry a concealed weapon, and Resist, delay, obstruct.
