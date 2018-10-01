ASHEVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina)- Asheville Police said no one was injured after a river cleanup volunteer found a backpack containing a possible portable meth lab.
Officers said the bomb squad responded to the river dock at Craven and Riverside on Saturday at approximately 3:16 p.m.
According to police, the volunteer picked up the backpack and placed it in his kayak when he heard a pop and saw fumes.
The bomb squad located and removed the bag from the river. Officers said a technician then located several plastic bottles that appeared to be was from the manufacturing of meth.
SBI disposed of the materials.
The investigation is ongoing.
