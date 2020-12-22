ASHEVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) - Detectives with the Asheville Police Department said an anonymous tip lead to the arrest of a wanted fugitive.
According to the Asheville PD, at 12:40 p.m., officers conducted an investigation in the Kenilworth community after receiving a tip that a wanted fugitive was in the area.
Officers said 45-year-old Reshod Lamar Henderson was taken into custody for the following:
- Common law robbery
- First degree kidnapping
- Second degree kidnapping
- Assault by strangulation
- Assault on a female
APD mentioned that Henderson was also served with grand jury indictments for second degree kidnapping and robbery with a dangerous weapon.
