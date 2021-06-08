ASHEVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) - On Tuesday, the Asheville Police Department said a woman has survived after suffering a gunshot wound to the head from a shooting in West Asheville.
According to the police department, at around 10:40 p.m. on June 7, officers responded to a home on Boone Street after a neighbor heard yelling and a gunshot.
Upon arrival, police said the suspect, Bud Junior Revis fled into a wooded area. Police spent four and a half hours searching for Revis before a K9 officer located him.
Asheville PD said Revis is currently in jail and being held on a $10,000 bond. He was been charged with the following:
- Assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury
- Assault on a female
- Possession of a firearm by a felon
- Discharge firearm within city limits
Officers said a .410 gauge sawed-off shotgun and two .20 gauge shotguns were seized at Revis' home.
