ASHEVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) - Officers with the Asheville Police Department are searching for a truck driver who attempted to run over man on the side of the road several times.
According to the police department, at approximately 4:54 p.m. at the exit 44 off-ramp of 140 east, a driver in a pickup truck tried several times to run over a man on the side of the road, but instead hit his cart containing his belongings and his cat. Both the man and the cat were not hurt.
Police described the driver as a 30 to 40-year-old man wearing a light-colored t-shirt, and ball cap. He was driving a white Ford F-150 with a North Carolina license plate reading, RCL-8595.
Detectives said they are investigating the incident. Anyone with information should call 282-252-1110.
