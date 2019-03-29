ASHEVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) - Asheville police need your help finding a man they say was last seen in the middle of March.
Police say Michael James Bieleski was last seen near Mission Hospital on March 16. He has brown hair, brown eyes, and wears glasses.
Michael also suffers from a medical condition that requires medication, which he currently does not have.
Anyone who knows where Michael is should call Asheville PD at (828) 252-1110 or the Asheville-Buncombe Crime Stoppers at (828) 255-5050.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.