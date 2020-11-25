ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - Asheville police say they're looking for a man who is accused of breaking into a home Tuesday and took aim at another man.
APD says 30-year-old Andrew Patrick Jones broke into a home on Gashes Creek Road around 10:30 p.m. They found the victim assaulted, and an investigation revealed that Jones was estranged from a woman who lived at that house, with their prior relationship the motivation for the attack.
Jones has outstanding warrants for communicating threats, breaking/entering with intent to terrorize, and assault by pointing a gun.
He stands at 6 feet tall and weighs about 170 pounds. He has brown hair, brown eyes, and multiple tattoos: one on his right arm with the letters "AJ", and two on both wrists with with the words "Love & Loyalty". He was last known to be driving a white 2016 Volkswagen Jetta sedan with NC tags HHV-8508.
Jones should be considered armed and dangerous. Call 911 immediately if you see him or have information about where he is. You can also call 828-252-1110 if you have information and are not near him.
