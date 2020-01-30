ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - Asheville police need your help finding a missing elderly woman who is also living with a cognitive impairment.
71-year-old Veronica Murjani Donaldson was last seen Thursday around 3:30 p.m. near Washington Road. She's on foot and currently without her identification. APD is currently working to apply the case for a Silver Alert.
Veronica stands at 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighs about 175 pounds. She has grey hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a grey overcoat and black shoes.
Anyone who knows where Veronica is should call police by dialing 9-1-1, calling the department at 828-252-1110, or leave anonymous tips with Asheville-Buncombe Crime Stoppers at 828-255-5050.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.