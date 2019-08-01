ASHEVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) - Asheville police need your help finding a missing man.
58-year-old Arthur Bernard Dawkins stands a 5 feet 9 inches and weighs about 170 pounds. He is bald and has brown eyes, a mustache, and goatee.
His last known address was at Veterans Quarters on Tunnel Road in Asheville, but it is not known when he was last seen.
If you know where Arthur is, call APD at (828) 252-1110 or the Asheville-Buncomber Crime Stoppers at (828) 255-5050. Callers can remain anonymous using both numbers.
