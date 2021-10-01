ASHEVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - The Asheville Police Department need help identifying the driver of a Honda Civic involved in a hit and run on Sept. 26.
The driver hit a man on a bicycle and left the cyclist in critical condition just before 2 pm on Hendersonville Road between Cedarcliff Road and Fairview Street, according to police.
The car was described as a 2009-2011 Honda Civic and may have damage to the front right of the car.
MORE NEWS: Asheville PD seize gun, fentanyl during arrest of suspect
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.