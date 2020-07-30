ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - Asheville police are looking for a woman who was recently reported missing, but had not been seen since February.
According to APD, 47-year-old Juanita Ruth Colon Andrus was reported missing be an out-of-state family member on July 18. However, police say Andrus was last seen on February 26.
Andrus stands at 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighs about 200 pounds. She has brown hair and hazel eyes.
If you know where she is, call APD at 828-252-1110.
