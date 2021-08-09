ASHEVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) - An argument over a video console ended in shooting early Sunday morning, according to the Asheville Police Department.
Police said a victim was shot in the arm at 3:21 a.m. at an apartment on Granada Street on Sunday after the argument. Another person was in the apartment sleeping when the shooting occurred.
Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call the Asheville Police Department at 828-252-1110.
