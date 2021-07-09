ASHEVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) - Officers with the Asheville Police Department are investigating after a man was stabbed multiple times on Tunnel Road.
A man was stabbed multiple times in his back on Tunnel Road just after 11 p.m. Thursday, according to the department. The man was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Detectives said the suspect was able to leave the scene before officers arrived.
Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call 828-252-1110 or share information anonymously by texting text TIP2APD to 847411.
