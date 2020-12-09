ASHEVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) - The Asheville Police Department is seeking the the public's assistance in locating a man with three open warrants and ran from officers.
According to Asheville PD, at approximately 10:45 a.m., officers saw 27-year-old Brandon Alton Hassell along I-240. Officers tried to arrest Hassell which led into a foot pursuit however, he officers were unsuccessful.
Police described Hassell as 5'5" and weighing approximately 145 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes. He has multiple tattoos of his arms, chest, and abdomen.
Police said Hassell has three open warrants for felony probation violation.
If anyone has any information on the whereabouts of Brandon Alton Hassell they are encouraged to contact the Asheville Police Department at (828) 252-1110.
