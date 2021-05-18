ASHEVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) - Officers with the Asheville Police Department are seeking the public's help identifying a person of interest who held a man at gunpoint on Tuesday.
According to the police department, at approximately 2:15 a.m., a man was held at gunpoint and robbed of two guns along Haywood Road. The two guns that were stolen are Glock G43X's.
Asheville PD said if you would like to anonymously share information you can text TIP2APD to 847411, or use the TIP2APD smartphone app. You can also share information by calling 828-252-1110.
