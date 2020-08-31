ASHEVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) - Asheville Police Department (APD) are investigating and seeking more information on an armed robbery that happened Friday evening on Windswept Drive.
Asheville PD say during the armed robbery, the suspects hit the victim in the head with a gun, stole personal items, and left in a vehicle before officers arrived.
APD say the victim was transported to Mission Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
After further investigation, the Asheville Police Department say they have identified two persons of interest.
Anyone with more information on the incident should call the Asheville Police Department at (828) 252-1110.
