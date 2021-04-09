ASHEVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) - Officers with the Asheville Police Department are seeking information from the public on a shooting that happened in March.
According to the police department, the shooting occurred on March 8 at approximately 5:39 a.m. along Atkinson Street.
Officers say two cars were damaged and no injuries were reported. Detectives found five shell casings in front of an occupied home.
Asheville PD says a person of interest has been identified but they are still seeking help from public.
Anyone with information on this incident is encouraged to contact the Asheville PD at (828) 252-1110.
