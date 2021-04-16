ASHEVILLE, NC(FOX Carolina) - Detectives with the Asheville PD are seeking information on four shootings that occurred in less than 24 hours.
According to the police department, within those four shooting incidents, three people have been shot. One of those victims passed away while the other two are in critical condition.
Police say the first shooting was a road rage incident that happened around 8 a.m. on Thursday at I-240E near Amboy Road. The shooter is said to have shot a car on the passenger side. The shooter is described as a male with short hair driving a silver VW Jetta, possible a model between 2008 and 2015 with multiple stickers on the back.
In the second shooting, police say Javius Marquez Davidson, 26, was shot once in the upper chest and died, according to police. The shooting happened around 9:50 a.m. on Thursday in front on Southern Street. Detectives have charged Brandon Jamario Delegal with:
- Involuntary manslaughter
- Possession of a firearm by a felon
- Trafficking Fentanyl
- Possession with intent to sell/distribute Fentanyl
Delegal is currently in jail on no bond.
Asheville PD say the third shooting was another road rage accident that occurred on Smokey Park Highway at approximately 2:13 p.m. on Thursday. A 31-year-old man was shot multiple times and in critical condition. A person of interest has been identifies and located with the assistance of the Buncombe Co. Sheriff’s Office.
Police say the fourth and final shooting happened at High Court Entrance at approximately 3:27 a.m. on Friday. A 28-year-old man was shot multiple times and is currently in critical, but stable condition. He was shot outside of an occupied home in West Asheville.
Anyone who witnessed these shootings, or has any information, can submit it anonymously using the TIP2APD smartphone app or by texting TIP2APD to 847411. You can also call (828) 252-1110 with information.
