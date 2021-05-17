ASHEVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) - Officers with the Asheville Police Department are seeking information on a drive-by shooting that happened on Johnston Boulevard.
According to the police department, officers responded to a shooting that happened approximately at 7:40 a.m. on May 14. Upon arrival, officers found four shell casings in front of a storage facility. Homes neighboring the business were occupied, but fortunately, no one was injured.
Police said witnesses described the vehicle as a dark grey/blue Altima or Infiniti.
Anyone with information is asked to call 828-252-1110. If you would like to anonymously share information you can text TIP2APD to 847411, or use the TIP2APD smartphone app.
