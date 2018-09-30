ASHEVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina)- The Asheville Police Department said a pedestrian died after a hit-and-run early Sunday morning.
The incident occurred at the intersection of Max Street and South Charlotte Street at 2:48 a.m.
According to police, a pedestrian was attempting to cross the intersection when they were struck by a vehicle which fled the scene.
The victim has not been identified.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the police department at 828-252-1110 or Crime Stoppers at 828-255-5050.
