ASHEVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - The Asheville Police Department (APD) is seeking information on an assault with a deadly weapon that led to the victim being sent to the hospital for serious injuries.
Asheville PD say the victim and suspect were having a verbal argument when the suspect used a wooden bat to hit the victim. The victim was sent to Mission Hospital where they are being treated for serious head and brain injuries.
APD say they have identified a person of interest.
Anyone with information on this assault is asked to contact the Asheville Police Department at (828) 252-1110.
talk about going to bat for someone
