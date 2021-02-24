ASHEVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) - The Asheville Police Department is seeking help from the community in locating a 17-year-old missing for over a month.
According to police, Amber Leaona Smith was last seen on Jan. 19 on Old Haw Creek Road.
Officers described her as 5'7", weighing approximately 150 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.
Asheville PD says there's a possibility that Amber is headed to Cherryville, NC.
Anyone with information on Amber's location is asked to contact the Asheville Police Department at (828) 252-1110.
More news: Troopers: Motorcyclist killed in crash with pickup in Spartanburg County
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.