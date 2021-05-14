ASHEVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) - Officers with the Asheville PD are investigating an overnight shooting after shell casings and magazine gun were found.
According to the police department, at approximately 12:10 a.m., officers responded to a call reporting gunshots on Klondyke Avenue. Upon arrival, officers noticed damage on two frills outside of an apartment. Two shell casings and an empty gun magazine were also located.
The police department says detectives are investigating.
Anyone with information is asked to call Asheville PD at 828-252-1110.
