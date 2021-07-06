ASHEVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) - Officers with the Asheville Police Department are seeking the public's help with information on a stabbing that happened on Monday.
Asheville PD says at approximately 9:46 p.m., a man was stabbed in the upper leg in the area of Tunnel Road. He was taken to the hospital and is said to be in critical but stable condition.
Detectives say anyone with information is asked to call 828-252-1110 or text TIP2APD to 847411.
MORE NEWS: SCHP says one person in roadway hit, killed by pickup truck in Pelzer
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.