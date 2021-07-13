ASHEVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) - Officers with the Asheville Police Department is looking for information on a drive-by shooting that left one person dead Monday night.
According to the police department, at around 10:45 p.m. on July 12, a man was shot multiple times during a drive-by shooting along Biltmore Avenue.
Police say the victim passed away on scene before officers arrived. His identity has not been released at this time.
Anyone with information is asked to text TIP2APD to 847411, or use the TIP2APD smartphone app. You can also share information by calling 828-252-1110.
