ASHEVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) - Police with the Asheville Police Department say they are looking for a man last heard from by family members in February.
According to Asheville PD, Terry Keith South, Jr., 34, was reported missing by his family on April 16. His family says they last heard from South on Feb. 17. His last known address was Hillcrest Apartments.
Police describe South as 6'4" and weighing 200 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. South has several tattoos on his arms and hands including "South" written across his fingers, a cross with angel wings, a joker, a skull, and a tribal band.
Detectives ask anyone with information to call (828)-252-1110 or use the TIP2APD smartphone app to submit anonymously.
MORE NEWS: Asheville PD: Second victim dies after 4 shootings occurred in less than 24 hours last week
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.