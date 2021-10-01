ASHEVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) - Officers seize handgun and drugs during arrest of Vadahl Eunique Penland, according to the Asheville Police Department.
Officers said they seized a H&K .45 caliber pistol, 26.23 grams of suspected Fentanyl, and 2.39 grams of Crack Cocaine.
The department said Penland was charged with the following:
- (2) Level II trafficking in Opium/Heroin
- Possession with intent to sell/distribute a schedule II controlled substance
- Possession with intent to sell/distribute a schedule II controlled substance within 1,000 feet of a park
- Carrying a concealed gun
