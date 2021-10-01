Vadahl Eunique Penland arrest

Items seized by the Asheville Police Department.

 (Source: APD)

ASHEVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) - Officers seize handgun and drugs during arrest of Vadahl Eunique Penland, according to the Asheville Police Department.

Officers said they seized a H&K .45 caliber pistol, 26.23 grams of suspected Fentanyl, and 2.39 grams of Crack Cocaine.

The department said Penland was charged with the following:

  • (2) Level II trafficking in Opium/Heroin
  • Possession with intent to sell/distribute a schedule II controlled substance
  • Possession with intent to sell/distribute a schedule II controlled substance within 1,000 feet of a park
  • Carrying a concealed gun

